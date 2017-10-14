Astana hosts City Forum of Fathers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The City Forum of Fathers has been held in the capital's Palace of Schoolchildren with the support of the Astana City Administration, Kazinform cites the capital administration's media center.

Deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, public figures, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as the leaders of the capital's schools, attended the forum.

This year, the event took place in a free format. The attendees could ask questions and immediately get answers.

"We discussed several hot issues: the problem of fostering youngsters, the participation of fathers in children's upbringing, the effect of new technologies on children's development, and our ultimate goal is to share cutting-edge knowledge and experience in education," Deputy Head of the Astana Education Department Dulat Zhekebayev said.

The meeting served to raise the status and responsibility of fathers in parenting and boost the development and strengthening of family values.

Chairman of the Union of Fathers Kuanysh Zhumatayev notes that such practical forums are useful for mothers, too.

"As of today, 17 active fathers are the Union members. However, the quantitative coverage across Kazakhstan is much more extensive as we have our representatives in 8 cities. Now, we cover nearly 15,000 people who read and support us," Kuanysh Zhumatayev said.

The Astana Education Department has held a City Forum of Fathers every year since 2015. It was school No. 59 of the city that proposed the main idea of the event 5 years ago.