Astana hosts closing ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games

The closing ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games featuring a musical performance and words of congratulations from World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdoğan and Kazakh Sport and Tourism Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov took place in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdoğan shared that during the five days of the Games he had seen the performances of around 2,500 athletes from 89 countries. The World Nomad Games presented the history and worldview of nomads, a mixture of fascinating sport and entertaining show.

This historic organization demonstrates the world that Kazakhstan has big ambitions to institutionalize traditional sports around the world. Attracting attention on all levels, these historic games show our rich cultural heritage, as was witnessed by the opening ceremony, choice of places, sports facilities and cultural events in great detail. The World Nomad Games, held under FIPS rules, once again proved that our traditional sports are not simply competitions, he said.

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

Bilal Erdoğan highlighted that the Games are the means for establishing friendship, solidarity and brotherhood. Athletes brought together by the Games remind of the importance of collaboration and sharing a common culture.

For myself, the irreplaceable support of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in holding the Games became one of the key factors of such success. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the President and the entire team, that devoted itself to the holding of the Nomad Games. Each contributed to this sports festival as well as to the history, said Bilal Erdoğan.

Photo: Screenshot