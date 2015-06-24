Astana hosts conference ‘Best international practices for development of renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 25 June Astana will host the International Conference themed "The use of the best international practices for the development of renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan".

The event is organized by the IFC (International Finance Corporation of the World Bank) in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy, private developers, leading international and national experts in the field of renewable energy, industry representatives of the IFC from Turkey, the US, Armenia and other countries will share their experience in implementing successful projects in the field of renewable energy. The session will discuss renewable energy potential of Kazakhstan, the market's capacity, financing and investment policies. The conference will hear the following reports: "What is needed for successful renewable energy projects" by Sean Whittaker, senior sector specialist in renewable energy, IFC (Washington, DC), "The development of renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan: handbook for investors" by Tigran Parvanyan the head of the IFC project (Yerevan, Armenia), "Financing renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan: persistent regulatory barriers" by Xenia Rohan the leading banker of the EBRD (Almaty, Kazakhstan) and others. Section sitting will consider the issues related to the application of wind and solar energy. It bears to remind that May 30, 2013 Nursultan Nazarbayev approved "The Concept of Kazakhstan's transition to green economy". It is believed that by 2050 transition to green economy will further increase the GDP by 3%, create more than 500 thousand new jobs and establish new industries and services. Thus, the international conference will allow local specialists to get acquainted with the best international practices in the planning and implementation of renewable energy projects, the establishment and functioning of the legislative and financial mechanisms of the state support.