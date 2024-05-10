Astana hosts debate championship in English

The AmCorners Debate Championship was held in Astana as part of the American Corner on May 4-5 at Nazarbayev University, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The tournament, conducted entirely in English, was held simultaneously in 10 cities across Kazakhstan.

A total of 104 registrants, constituting 52 teams from Astana, demonstrated an active interest in the debates in the region. From the registered participants, 56 were chosen to compete, representing 28 teams.

Welcome Speech of the U.S. Mission’s Public Diplomacy Officer, John Orak. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

All participants received Welcome Packs and certificates of participation in recognition of their involvement and contribution to the competition. Special awards, including gift certificates and a trophy for the first-place team, as well as recognition for the Best Speaker, were presented to the winners.

Opening Opposition team getting ready to perform. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform