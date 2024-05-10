EN
    12:13, 10 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana hosts debate championship in English

    AmCorners Debate Championship
    AmCorners Debate Championship. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

    The AmCorners Debate Championship was held in Astana as part of the American Corner on May 4-5 at Nazarbayev University, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The tournament, conducted entirely in English, was held simultaneously in 10 cities across Kazakhstan.

    A total of 104 registrants, constituting 52 teams from Astana, demonstrated an active interest in the debates in the region. From the registered participants, 56 were chosen to compete, representing 28 teams.

    John Orak
    Welcome Speech of the U.S. Mission’s Public Diplomacy Officer, John Orak. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

    All participants received Welcome Packs and certificates of participation in recognition of their involvement and contribution to the competition. Special awards, including gift certificates and a trophy for the first-place team, as well as recognition for the Best Speaker, were presented to the winners.

    Opening Opposition team getting ready to perform
    Opening Opposition team getting ready to perform. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

    “The AMCorners Debate Tournament serves as a source of inspiration and encouragement for young individuals to actively participate in communication, critical thinking, and professional development. Anticipation is high for next year's event and the potential for further accomplishments in the realm of debates,” reports the American Corner’s press service.

    Education Events Kazakhstan and USA
    Arman Aisultan
    Author
    Arman Aisultan
