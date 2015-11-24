Astana hosts exhibition dated to First President Day (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A photo exhibition dedicated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan has been unveiled at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan today.

"The exhibition gives us a glimpse into the life and work of the Leader of the Nation and the role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation and preservation of multi-ethnic, democratic and independent Kazakhstan. Photos capturing Kazakhstan's achievements in domestic and foreign policy are also showcased at the exposition," director of the museum Darkhan Mynbai told Kazinform correspodent. It bears to remind that the Day of the First President is a national holiday celebrated countrywide on December 1.