Astana hosts first-ever sports law seminar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first-ever international sports law seminar SILA Central Asia 2018 has kicked off in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The seminar was organized by specialists and experts of SILA International Lawyers with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Football Federation and the Astana President Professional Sports Club.



The SILA Central Asia 2018 focuses on the problems of football, in general, and football clubs, in particular. General managers of a number of Kazakhstani football clubs, namely Kairat, Astana, Urtysh, Shakhter, Kyzyl-Zhar SK, reps of the Kazakhstan Football Federation, CIS national football associations, and football clubs from Azerbaijan and Moldova.



Well-known sports lawyer Mikhail Prokopets, SILA International Lawyers Yuri Zaitsev, deputy general director of FC CSKA Ilya Kedrin are expected to take the floor at the seminar.



Astana Marriott Hotel was chosen as the venue for the seminar.