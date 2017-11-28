Astana hosts «I Am a Kazakhstani» youth forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan arranged "I Am a Kazakhstani!" youth forum in Astana within the framework of "Rukhani Janghyru" program, Kazinform cites the media center of the capital city government.

The forum aims to foster the spiritual modernization of the Kazakh society by developing creativity and business activity.

Within the event, the capital's youth prepared a concert followed by a flash mob and an ethnic costume fashion show.



"We are trying to involve more and more youth in the Assembly's activities because the spiritual renovation of the nation and learning the language and culture should begin at a very early age. Before the beginning of the forum, we arranged workshops for students held by the people who had risen to eminence in their professions," Head of the Astana Secretariat of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan Lyazzat Khussainova said.



The forum was initiated to cultivate Kazakhstan's patriotism and civic responsibility, preserve the cultural heritage of the ethnic groups that live in Kazakhstan, strengthen inter-ethnic relations, develop spiritual and moral values of the younger generation, and stimulate creativeness.





