Astana hosts INNOPROM.Kazakhstan exhibition

Heads of government of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Russia attended the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM. Kazakhstan in the Kazakh capital which is hosting the event for the first time, Kazinform reports.

The INNOPROM. Kazakhstan exhibition dedicated to the industrial strategies of new time brought together over 300 enterprises and companies from the EAEU member states at the EXPO Center in Astana. A wide selection of products and achievements of engineering, chemical, construction and light industry as well as pharmaceuticals are showcased at the event.

Alikhan Smailov, Roman Golovchenko, Akylbek Zhaparov and Mikhail Mishustin surveyed stands of Kazakhstani companies from all sectors of industry.

It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan together with its EAEU partners have already implemented 38 joint industrial projects with the focus of localization and production of new products and export potential. 80 joint projects are in the making.

The two-day exhibition seeks to develop industrial cooperation, attract investment, expand trade cooperation and exchange of experience.

Participating in the exhibition since 2019, Kazakhstan even served as a partner country last year.