Astana hosts international festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan is hosting the International Photo Festival PHOTOfest.kz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Among the most famous names at the exhibition are Shigeru Yoshida, Jean Turko, Ismail Haykir, Pavel Antonov, Andrei Martynov, and Tatyana Zubkova.

Opening the exhibition, Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly expressed his admiration for the artists' works and extended his gratitude to the organizers of the event.

Shigeru Yoshida admitted that he was very impressed with the level of the exhibition and the beauties of Kazakhstan's capital.

And Kazakh photographer Asylkhan Abdraim expressed his sincere hope that this festival will facilitate the development of the art in the country.

Organizers of the event, expect the festival, which has already become the largest in Central Asia, to become historical for Independent Kazakhstan. Specially for the for the participants the Ministry has organized a visit to the most picturesque corners of Kazakhstan, such as Burabai, Korgalzhyn, Bayanaul, Ulytau, Karkaraly, Turkestan, Otyrar, Charyn canyon, Shymbulak, Medeu, Tamgaly tas, and Kolsai. The pictures that will be taken there will be included in the "PHOTOfest.KZ" photo album - Blossoming Kazakhstan through the eyes of world photographers".