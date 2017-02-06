Astana hosts intl meeting on Syrian settlement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is hosting the international meeting on Syrian settlement, according to Spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry Anuar Zhainakov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“The trilateral international meeting on Syrian settlement is being held now in Astana. Experts from Russia, Iran and UN representatives are participating in it. The representatives of Jordan are expected to partake in the event too. The agenda of the meeting includes such issues as compliance with ceasefire regime; discussion of propositions of the armed Syrian opposition on ceasefire ensuring; defining certain parameters of application of ceasefire regime. The point at issue is establishment of a trilateral control over the ceasefire regime the agreement on which was reached during the Syria talks in Astana on January 23-24,” Zhainakov said.



A briefing for mass media will be held after the meeting, he added.