EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:25, 06 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana hosts intl meeting on Syrian settlement

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is hosting the international meeting on Syrian settlement, according to Spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry Anuar Zhainakov, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    “The trilateral international meeting on Syrian settlement is being held now in Astana. Experts from Russia, Iran and UN representatives are participating in it. The representatives of Jordan are expected to partake in the event too. The agenda of the meeting includes such issues as compliance with ceasefire regime; discussion of propositions of the armed Syrian opposition on ceasefire ensuring; defining certain parameters of application of ceasefire regime. The point at issue is establishment of a trilateral control over the ceasefire regime the agreement on which was reached during the Syria talks in Astana on January 23-24,” Zhainakov said.
    nullnull nullnull 

    A briefing for mass media will be held after the meeting, he added.

     

     

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!