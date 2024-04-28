Astana hosts jazz concert dedicated to International Jazz Day

The American Corner space at the Eurasian National University in Astana hosted a jazz concert on April 22, organized by students, and dedicated to International Jazz Day, which is celebrated on April 30, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

“This event day is very popular in America, and we, as a program of the United States Embassy, provide this opportunity to everyone who wants to immerse themselves in the atmosphere and culture of America,” noted Arailym Tileubek, the concert organizer and coordinator at the American Corner.

Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/Kazinform

According to her, the fact that more than 50 people gathered at the jazz concert indicates the popularity of the genre among young people.

The concert presented a wide repertoire of famous jazz compositions, recreating the atmosphere of an authentic jazz performance. The performers presented songs from renowned artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, and Frank Sinatra.

Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/Kazinform

After the performances, there was a music knowledge quiz in which participants competed for valuable prizes. At the end of the event, everyone had the opportunity to perform a song in front of the public and share their creativity.

In the future, Tileubek said there are plans to organize concerts in other genres, for example, rock or pop music.