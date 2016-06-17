Astana hosts joint sitting of Parliament chambers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Joint sitting of the Parliament chambers started in Astana.

The agenda includes two issues: constitutional legality in Kazakhstan and reports of the Government and Accounts Committee for Control over Utilization of Republican Budget.

According to the Majilis' press service, Chairman of the Constitutional Council Igor Rogov will present an address of the Constitutional Council “On state of constitutional legality in Kazakhstan”. The address will reflect the Constitutional Council's vision of modern history of statehood building as per the values outlined in the Constitution of the country.