Astana hosts Kazakh-American military conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 3rd International Noncommissioned Officer Conference of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and the United States of America is held at the National Military Patriotic Center of Kazakhstan in accordance with the 2017 Plan for military contacts between the armed forces of Kazakhstan and the United States, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense says.

The American delegation includes the master sergeants of various components of the US Armed Forces Central Command. The delegation is headed by Command Sgt. Maj. Eric C. Dostie.

The Kazakh side, headed by Master Sergeant Temirbek Khalikov, is represented by sergeants of services and branches of the Armed Forces, as well as military police units. During the conference, the sides specified and defined the current activities, and formulated new areas of work.



The conference will end on September 8, where the sides will sum up the work results and formulate an action plan for the forthcoming period.

The conference is mainly aimed at discussing and detailing the planned joint activities for 2018 and the development of the major areas of the bilateral cooperation within the five-year plan of cooperation between the armed forces of the two states for 2018-2022.