Astana hosts Kazakh-Uzbek consular consultations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan consultations on consular issues have been held today in Astana in accordance with the 2018 Action Plan for Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Kazakhstan's delegation was led by Tauboldy Umbetbayev, Director of the Consular Service Department. As for the delegation of Uzbekistan, it was led by Deputy Director of the Consular and Legal Department Fariddin Nasriev.

During the consultations held in a productive and friendly atmosphere, the sides talked over the state of bilateral consular relations. As a result, they signed the respective protocol.

One of the issues raised at the bilateral meeting was the introduction of Silk Road visas, which will facilitate tourism development in the two countries.