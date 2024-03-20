EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:45, 20 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana hosts Kokpar competition as part of National Sports Day

    sport
    Photo: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

    Demonstration competitions in Kokpar, Audaryspak and Sadak Atu with participation of American Kokpar athletes took place as part of the National Sports Day in the Kazakh capital.

    During the event, the experienced athletes who made great contribution to the promotion of national sports in Kazakhstan were awarded.

    sport
    Photo: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

    As part of the Nauryznama celebrations, March 20 marks the National Sports Day. I believe that this will give an impetus to the promotion of national sports, said Isslambek Salzhanov, president of the Kazakhstan National Sports Association.

    sport
    Photo: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

    Notably, this year Kazakhstan has launched a new concept of Nauryz celebrations, which now span 10 days from March 14 to 23. As part of the ten-day celebration Nauryznama, national sports, family values and Kazakh traditions are being promoted.

    sport
    Photo: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

     

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Holidays Nauryz
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!