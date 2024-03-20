Astana hosts Kokpar competition as part of National Sports Day

Demonstration competitions in Kokpar, Audaryspak and Sadak Atu with participation of American Kokpar athletes took place as part of the National Sports Day in the Kazakh capital.

During the event, the experienced athletes who made great contribution to the promotion of national sports in Kazakhstan were awarded.

Photo: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

As part of the Nauryznama celebrations, March 20 marks the National Sports Day. I believe that this will give an impetus to the promotion of national sports, said Isslambek Salzhanov, president of the Kazakhstan National Sports Association.

Photo: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

Notably, this year Kazakhstan has launched a new concept of Nauryz celebrations, which now span 10 days from March 14 to 23. As part of the ten-day celebration Nauryznama, national sports, family values and Kazakh traditions are being promoted.