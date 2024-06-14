Astana hosts launch of Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Coordination Platform

An event dedicated to the launch of the Coordination Platform of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor was held in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The goal of the Coordination Platform is to transform the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor into a coherent and competitive route that enhances safety and sustainability. The platform's mission is to connect Europe and Asia in 15 days or less.

The event was attended by representatives of Central Asian countries and other states along the corridor, as well as international financial institutions and non-EU G7 countries.

Photo credit: The press service of Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

According to the head of the Ministry of Transport, Marat Karabaev, the development of transport infrastructure and strengthening of transport connections play a key role in the economic growth and prosperity of the regions.

“The establishment of the Coordination Platform provides us with a unique opportunity to join forces, exchange experience and perspectives to reach common goals. I would like to note that our partners from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, as well as Türkiye have been invited to join this effort, which plays an important role in terms of achieving major and sustainable goals for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route,” the minister said.

In turn, Hors-Classe Adviser at the Directorate-General for International Partnerships in the European Commission, Mr. Henrik Hololei, said:

"The Coordination Platform created for the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor marks a significant step forward in our cooperation to bring Central Asia and Europe closer together. Sustainable transport connections are crucial for consolidating the region’s economic growth and connectivity with Europe. We are committed to supporting our partners in achieving their development and environmental goals."

Ms. Maja Bakran, Deputy Director General for mobility and transport in the European Commission added:

“The Coordination Platform will be instrumental in making the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor a multimodal, modern, competitive, sustainable, predictable, smart and fast route linking Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia. The coordination efforts among the various stakeholders will drive forward deeper connections and contribute to sustainable economic development of the region.”

The creation of the platform is the result of agreements reached at the Global Gateway investor forum held in Brussels in January this year.