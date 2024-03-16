Astana hosts meeting of CICA Senior Officials Committee

The Senior Officials Committee of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held a meeting in Astana chaired by Alibek Bakaev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported Mar 14.

Member States in detail reviewed some clusters of the CICA Transformation Roadmap. In particular, Alibek Bakaev presented Kazakh Chairmanship’s proposals for the future CICA Charter and shared his vision regarding the update of the Rules of Procedure and other regulatory documents governing the activities of the CICA.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The participants approved the draft memorandum on the establishment of a partnership network of the member states' leading universities. They also discussed the outcome document of the Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues, reviewed the Action Plan of the Think Tank Forum for 2024, and approved the establishment of a partnership with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP).

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties also exchanged views on preparation for the upcoming CICA events this year, including the Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues and the Rally of Volunteer Movement Leaders.

Following the event, the SOC recommended to the Council of Foreign Ministers to make a decision on the candidacy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the CICA Chairmanship in 2024-2026.