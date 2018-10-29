Astana hosts New Generation School int'l conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital of Kazakhstan hosted for the 10th time the international science-to-practice conference New Generation School timed to the 10th anniversary of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools AEO, Kazinform has learnt from the company.

Some 2,000 delegates from over 20 countries of the world, a record number of the participants, took part in the 10th educational forum. At the event the Kazakh side was represented by the best delegates from all corners of Kazakhstan - 700 teachers participated in the conference. The biggest delegations came from Karaganda region and the city of Astana.



Attending the opening ceremony were Yerlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, Shigeo Katsu, President of Nazarbayev University , and Chairman of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools AEO Kulyash Shamshidinova.



"For years our conference has played a role of a unique platform where scientists and teachers from Kazakhstan, CIS and abroad countries can share best practices. This year's conference has coincided with the 10th anniversary of NIS schools," Kulyash Shamshidinova noted in her opening remarks.







World-renowned scientists, experts and teachers traditionally took the floor at the conference, including Dr. Susan Robertson, Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge, Michael Young, the author of the theory of powerful knowledge, Kai-ming Cheng, Chair Professor of Education at the University of Hong Kong, Dr. David Marsh, lead expert of EduCluster Finland Ltd., and other top managers in the sphere of education.



Paata Amonashvili, President of the International Center of Humane Pedagogy, Gulnara Bazhkenova, Kazakhstani journalist, and lead expert of EduCluster Finland Ltd. David Marsh held autograph sessions for participants of the conference.



As part of the conference, Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools AEO inked the memorandums of cooperation with the Embassy of France in Kazakhstan, Bilimkana private schools (Kyrgyzstan) and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

