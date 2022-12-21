Astana hosts presentation of ‘The Eagle Huntress’ by Liz Welch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presentation of ‘The Eagle Huntress’ memoir by Liz Welch took place on the sidelines of the First Central Asian Media Forum in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the presentation of the book about Aisholpan Nurgaiv, the Mongolian teenaged eagle hunter, were Aisholpan herself, author Liz Welch, deputy head of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali, former President of Mongolia Nambaryn Enkhbayar as well as participants of the forum.

In her remarks at the event, Aida Balayeva said the presentation was a wonderful opportunity to show the world the book which lifts the spirit of the Kazakh people, adding that it definitely should be translated into Kazakh.

The Eagle Huntress documentary about Aisholpan Nurgaiv, the teenage girl from the nomad Kazakh minority living in Mongolia fond of eagle hunting, was released back in 2016. Then 13-year-old Aisholpan was the first female in her family to become an eagle hunter and the only girl to compete in the Golden Eagle competition. World-renowned talent Sia recorded a hit song Angel by the Wings for the documentary.