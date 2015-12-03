ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Mr. Kabibulla Dzhakupov has participated in the international conference themed "The Statehood and Parliamentarism in the Great Steppe" in Astana today.

Attending the conference were Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, chairmen of the parliaments of TURKPA member states, including Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, representatives of the Hungarian Parliament, heads of international organizations, foreign diplomats, researchers and many others. At the conference Mr. Dzhakupov noted that democratic traditions of the Kazakh people had been incorporated into the Constitution of independent Kazakhstan. Held at the Palace of Peace Accord the conference was organized by the International Turkic Academy and the Majilis.