    15:45, 18 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana hosts Tartyl Fest Grand Finale

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The grand finale of the Tartyl Fest Republican Pull-Up Tournament is on in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event brought together 170 athletes - winners of the regional qualification competition.

    The prize fund of the event is 54 milion tenge. The winner of the grand finale will receive 3 million tenge. 2 million tenge will be paid for the 2nd place and 1 million tenge - for the 3rd place.

    The champions will represent Kazakhstan at the World Street Workout Championships.

    The regional pulling-up competitions were held last year in 20 cities of Kazakhstan. 33-year-old Yevgeny Nam from Taraz set a record pulling up 50 times.

    More than 7,000 Kazakhstanis participated in the Tartyl Fest tournament in whole.


    Kazakhstan Sport
