Astana hosts tennis tournament with prize fund of $100,000

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President's Cup-2015 which is a part of the ATP Challenger Tour and the ITF Women's Circuit is underway at the National Tennis Center in Astana.

One of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in Kazakhstan, the President's Cup has been held annually in the Kazakh capital since 1991. According to executive director of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) Dias Doskarayev, the prize fund of the ATP Challenger Tour amounts to $75,000 and ITF Women's Circuit - $25,000. "Tennis players from 20 countries, including Russia, France, Great Britain, the U.S., are participating," he added. Mr. Doskarayev believes that the tournament will help find new Kazakhstani tennis stars. The event is scheduled to run until August 2, 2015.