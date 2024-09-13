The capital of Kazakhstan continues to serve as a vibrant host for international cooperation. The FIFAC Eurasian Conference organized in Astana brought together honorary consuls from over 80 countries. This conference, a vital platform for fostering international cooperation and diplomacy, has seen a series of high-level discussions, agreements, and cultural exchanges. Kazinform correspondent reports from the event.

The second day of the conference, September 12th, was marked by a significant milestone: the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the World Federation of Consuls (FIFAC) and Nazarbayev University. This partnership emphasizes the critical role that education plays in fostering international collaboration, innovation, and mutual understanding.

During the signing ceremony, FIFAC President Nikolaos Margaropoulos delivered a passionate speech, celebrating the global spirit of collaboration and the power of education.

"Education isn't just about learning facts. It's about opening minds, building bridges, and creating a better world. This agreement is a promise to keep learning from each other and to share what we know. Education helps us see the rise, to appreciate the richness of our cultures, and to contribute in meaningful ways to our global community. We have a unique opportunity through our interactions, conversations, and relationships; we can lead by example in demonstrating how much stronger we are when we work together. As we sign this agreement, let us remember that it is a pledge to take action, to use education as a tool for positive change to navigate the complexities of our world with wisdom, and to envision a future where unity and progress go hand in hand,” he said.

Nazarbayev University’s President, Ahmad Wakar, also expressed his pride in the partnership, noting the international environment of the university, with faculty from 60 countries and students from 34 nations. Wakar emphasized that this agreement would not only strengthen the educational and diplomatic ties but also contribute to shaping future global leaders.

Chairman of the Board of the Honorary Consuls Society, Denis Van den Weghe, said, “We must address issues of accessibility and affordability to ensure that talent and potential are not squandered due to socio-economic barriers. By doing so, we not only invest in individuals but also in the collective future of our societies. As honorary consuls, you play a pivotal role in fostering international relations and promoting cultural exchange. Your support and advocacy for educational initiatives help build bridge gaps between nations and enhance mutual understanding. By working together, we can create opportunities for students from different backgrounds to study, collaborate, and grow. The partnerships and collaboration that it facilitates can lead to boundary-breaking research, innovative projects, and a more connected and professional world.”

Following the ceremony at Nazarbayev University, the consuls explored Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage by attending the exhibition “Dialogue of Religions for Peace through the Eyes of Kazakh Artists” at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. This exhibition, held in conjunction with the XXII Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, showcased over 40 works of art reflecting Kazakhstan's unique position as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation. The art celebrated both the spiritual and cultural diversity of the country, aligning perfectly with the conference’s message of cross-cultural unity.

The day concluded with the consuls visiting the Ethno Village, "Universe of Nomads," where they experienced firsthand the traditions of Kazakhstan’s nomadic culture, including the final match of the traditional kok boru game. This ancient sport, involving intense horseback competition, captivated the honorary consuls, offering a unique glimpse into Kazakh traditions and nomad sports.

Shazali Sulaiman, honorary consul of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam, was particularly impressed by the blend of tradition and cultural pride on display: “I think tradition, culture, and customs should never die. It’s good that The Nomad Games are traditional games that continue this. This is my third time in Kazakhstan, but of course the first time that I've actually come to this kind of an event. I think it's beautiful that the conference coincided with the Nomad Games, so that we can see a different aspect of Kazakh culture and the games as well.”

Similarly, Subhi Accad, honorary consul of Mexico in Ghana, expressed his enthusiasm for the game: "Kok boru was very interesting, and I would have loved to see more traditional games, especially those involving archery. It’s a fantastic way to experience Kazakh culture."

To end the day full of cite-citing, honorary councils explored the Astana Opera theater. The FIFAC Eurasian Conference will continue until 15th.