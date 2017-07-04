Astana hosts Turkic music festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The traditional festival of Turkic music "Astana Arqau" is held in the capital on 3rd and 4th July, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The concert starts at 19.00 in Astana Opera.

Over 30 performers from Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, China and other countries are showing their art there. For some participants, the music they play is literally sacred. This music is commonly used in the peoples' traditional rituals and customs.

The festival is held to the extent of the Turkic World integration concept initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. This year, the first performers of representing such Turkic peoples as Salars, living in China, and Afshars, living in Iran, came to Kazakhstan for the first time.