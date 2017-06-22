Astana hosts UK-Kazakhstan Commercialisation Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UK-Kazakhstan Commercialisation Forum was held at Astana EXPO-2017 at the UK Pavilion this week, Kazinform reports.

The event brought together representatives of universities, research centers, commercialisation experts, government bodies and businessmen.







Moderator of the forum - British Council Kazakhstan Director Jim Buttery gave the official start to the event noting that the UK and Kazakhstan want to expand and strengthen the existing ties and create strong and stable relations in the sphere of research and innovations.



According to him, the Newton-Al Farabi Partnership Program was launched to this end. The five-year program is coordinated by "Science Fund" JSC and British Council Kazakhstan.







In his speech at the forum Vice Minister of Education and Science Aslanbek Amrin noted that commercialisation of science is one of priorities of the ministry's policy nowadays.



UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr Carolyn Browne who attended the forum stressed the importance of joint work in the sphere of science.







Scientists and businessmen took floor at the forum to make reports on the system of support of innovations in the UK, the British universities and their role in commersialisation of technologies, innovative cluster of Astana Business Campus and more.



Two panel discussions dedicated to experience of universities in commercialisation of science and supporting commercialization in the UK and Kazakhstan were held at the forum as well.



