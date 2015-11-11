Astana hosts workshop for CIS countries on international family law and cross-border trade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A regional workshop for the CIS member states (Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia and Belarus) has kicked off in Astana today. The attendees are discussing the international family law, legal cooperation and trade, promotion of the rule of law and cross-border trade in Central Asia through the Hague conventions,

Deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, foreign experts, scholars, representatives of the Hague Convention Secretariat are participating in the workshop. The organizers are the Hague Conference on Private International Law, the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation and Kazakhstan's Justice Ministry.