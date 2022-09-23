Astana hosts XX jubilee meeting of SCO Prosecutors General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana hosts today XX jubilee meeting of the SCO Prosecutors General, Kazinform reports.

Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Gizat Daurenbekov read out a message of welcome from President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev to the event participants.

In his message, the Head of State highly appreciated the role of the prosecutor’s office in ensuring the rule of law and building a just society.

«Kazakhstan highly appreciates long-standing cooperation among the SCO regulatory bodies. Countering trans-national crimes is one of the major objectives of the SCO, solution of which contributes to the strengthening of regional security. The traditional annual meetings of the SCO prosecutors general became an effective tool of implementation of general law policy,» the message reads.

«The agenda of the XX jubilee meeting includes an issue of recovery of assets illegally transferred abroad. This problem gains special relevance in the context of transformation of the SCO into a global economic platform. It is evident that full-fledged use of a huge potential of the mutually beneficial partnership to a great extent depends on the efficiency of the joint fight against transnational economic crimes. I am confident that new approaches will be developed in this area at today’s event. I wish success to the participants of the meeting,» reads the letter.



