Astana Hub projects attract millions of tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's Government Hour Kazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev has focused on the Astana Hub work, Kazinform reports.

"November 6 this year the Head of State attended the presentation of the Astana Hub International Technology Park. Two acceleration programs carried out there helped select more than 20 startup projects with investments attracted up to KZT 49 mln," the Minister said.



According to him, the third acceleration program is underway. 38 projects have been already determined.



"The very important law On venture capital funding was adopted in July this year for unimpaired operation of the startup ecosystem. It determines the norms on venture capital investments and provides conditions for facilitating visa and labor regime for international participants of the Astana Hub," Abayev said.







According to him, this measure is necessary to attract foreign residents and experts and their convenient stay in Kazakhstan.