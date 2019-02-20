EN
    12:55, 20 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana Hub set a task to attract KZT 4.8 bln of investments

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's meeting in Astana Kazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev briefed on someresults of Astana Hub innovation park of startups, Kazinform reports.

    "Astana Hub shows good results. We have already held three acceleration programs to select 47 startups and attract more than KZT 180 mln of investments," the Minister told the expanded board meeting.

    According to him, this year the Astana Hub is assigned to attract KZT 4.8 bln of investments.

    He has encharged Vice Minister Dinara Shcheglova jointly with Zerde Holding to elaborate the corresponding roadmap.

    He also stressed that work aimed at improvement of legislation will be continued further. "In particular, the draft law on amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on regulation of digital technologies has been developed. The law is meant to lay foundation for regulation of sooner adoption of technologies such as blockchain, Big Data, AI, robotization," Abayev resumed.

