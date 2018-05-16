Astana Hub startups attend TIBO 2018 in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 25th edition of the international forum on information and communication technologies TIBO 2018 has started its work in Minsk.

It brings together more than 100 companies from 15 countries (Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, еру United States, and Japan).



The forum is a platform to share new achievements and best IT practices.



Kazakhstan features five startups of the Astana Hub international tech park, namely, Jaybox - a mobile projection computer, Eventum.one - a cloud solution for ticket sales and event industry marketing automation, Game of Drones - a drone control online game, SmartZapravka - a mobile application to help fuel up cheaper staying in the car, Al Labs - an omni-channel call centre with a built-in digital assistant.



Besides, the Kazakh delegation visited Belarus Startup Ecosystem Builders initiated by startup hub Imaguru.by.

