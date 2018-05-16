EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:04, 16 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana Hub startups attend TIBO 2018 in Minsk

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 25th edition of the international forum on information and communication technologies TIBO 2018 has started its work in Minsk. 

    It brings together more than 100 companies from 15 countries (Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, еру United States, and Japan).

    The forum is a platform to share new achievements and best IT practices.

    Kazakhstan features five startups of the Astana Hub international tech park, namely, Jaybox - a mobile projection computer, Eventum.one - a cloud solution for ticket sales and event industry marketing automation, Game of Drones - a drone control online game, SmartZapravka - a mobile application to help fuel up cheaper staying in the car, Al Labs - an omni-channel call centre with a built-in digital assistant.

    Besides, the Kazakh delegation visited Belarus Startup Ecosystem Builders initiated by startup hub Imaguru.by.

    Tags:
    Belarus Astana IT technologies IT Forum
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!