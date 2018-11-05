Astana Hub to be officially launched Nov 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev will launch the work of Astana Hub Technological Park of IT Startups on November 6. Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev said at Digital Bridge International Innovation Forum in Astana.

"Tomorrow the Head of State will announce commencement of Astana Hub's work which will symbolize birth of a new day in present-day chronicles of Kazakhstan's technological development," said the Minister.



In his words, being one of the main Silk Road routes, Kazakhstan is aspiring to become a digital bridge between Asia and Europe.



"Our event is devoted to the innovations in digitalization. It is one of the global forums held in the CIS space. More than 2,500 participants have arrived in Astana to share their experience in digitalization," added he.

