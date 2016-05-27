Astana IFC employees to enjoy simplified visa and labour regime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev promises simplified visa and labour regime for the participants of the Astana IFC and their employees.

“The participants of the Astana IFC and employees will be granted a remission of taxation. They will enjoy visa and labour regime too. Along with direct flights which we are planning to open with the leading financial capitals of the world, we hope that Astana will turn into an aviation hub in the chain of the global financial centres,” N.Nazarbayev said today at the plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council.

According to the President, special legal regime will be created in the territory of the Astana IFC.

“The independence of the Astana IFC will guarantee transparency, fairness and protection of the rights of investors and business. International judges will be working here. Independent financial regulators, a committee of the Astana IFC will be created. You know, that a special constitutional law was adopted by the Parliament, which will let this Centre work autonomously,” he stressed.