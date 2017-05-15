Astana IFC, Jumore agreed on coop

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Today, Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Zhejiang Jumore E-commerce Co. Ltd. have signed Memorandum of Understanding, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

The signatories have agreed to collaborate in attracting direct investments in projects within the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative, as well as stock market development.

According to Kairat Kelimbetov, the Governor of the financial centre, it is the experience of Jumore that is important for AIFC as the platform cooperates with over 130 countries of the world including G20 and the Silk Road Economic Belt countries.





"Joining of Kazakh projects to Jumore e-commerce platform, as well as the experience and technological resources of this company will provide added momentum to development of AIFC as a financial hub.", Kelimbetov highlighted.

As a reminder, President Nazarbayev inked the Constitutional Law on the establishment of the Astana International Financial Center in December 2015. The AIFC was established to help attract investment into Kazakhstan's economy by creating attractive environment in the sphere of financial services, security market development and its integration with global capital markets.

Zhejiang Jumore E-commerce Co. Ltd. (Jumore) provides a wide range of services in electronic commerce, finance, logistics and Big Data.





Jumore is the first cross-border B2B (business-to-business) e-commerce platform that covers all-category commodities, services and the whole industry chain.

The platform is used for purchase and sale of raw materials, metal products, energy resources, chemical and agricultural products, industrial and producer goods, consumer commodities and food products, as well as payment for tourist and other services related to real economy.

Jumore also grants access to 6 big modules of services: finance, logistics, Big Data, technologies, consulting and certification that together constitute global high-quality resources of services.