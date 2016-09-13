Astana IFC studies Singapore’s market development experience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of Astana International Financial Centre headed by its Chief Kairat Kelimbetov visited Singapore and held negotiations with the Government officials and leaders of financial organizations.

At a meeting with the representatives of Singapore’s economic and financial communities, K.Kelimbetov informed them about Astana IFC activity and the measures taken to develop the key areas of its work. According to him, Kazakhstan is keen on studying Singapore’s experience in capital markets’ development.

As the press service of Astana IFC informed, the agenda of the meeting enabled the sides to thoroughly discuss the interaction between financial centres in establishment of a competitive, stable, high-technological and comfortable financial centre.

“The sides discussed the opportunities of exchanging experience in monetary management, monitoring financial services and financial stability, development of a stock market, assets management as well as implementation and efficient application of investment tools,” the press service noted.

Kairat Kelimbetov met with Deputy Prime Minister of SingaporeTharman Shanmugaratnam and top officials of the Ministry of Finance, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIS), Temasek National Welfare Holding, as well as with the chiefs of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), Economic Development Board (EDB), SingaporeExchange (SGX), Central Provident Fund Board (CPF), Singapore Agency for Standards, Productivity and Innovation for Growth (SPRING). Besides, the delegation attended a roundtable meeting with the representatives of local banks.