Astana in UEFA Champions League playoffs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today "Astana" FC in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League has beaten HIK of Finland, 4:3.

The match took place at Astana Arena stadium. Twumasi of "Astana" team made a first goal at 44 minute, Cañas - at 47 minute from the penalty spot, Shomko - at 56 minute, and Postnikov - at 90 minute. HIK players including Jallow (4 min), Baah (42 min) and Zeneli (86 min - from the penalty spot) brought the team three goals, according to Sports.kz.