Astana infrastructure impresses Chinese delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana city has met with a delegation that arrived from Guangzhou, China, to participate in the opening ceremony of the Guangdong Province Week at the Expo 2017 international specialized exhibition, according to the City Administration website.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Guangzhou Municipal Committee, Liu Yuelun, and Astana Mayor Asset Issekeshev discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two cities.

In particular, the delegates were impressed by the infrastructure of the capital of Kazakhstan. In addition, the guests admired the beauty and cleanliness of the Yessil River they saw during a sightseeing tour.

It was noted that tourism industry is a promising area for the cities to share experiences and cooperate with each other. Moreover, establishment of friendly ties between Astana and Guangzhou has a great potential for developing effective trade, economic, cultural and educational cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed its intention for collaboration between the cities.

Tomorrow, the Kazakh capital will host the Kazakh-Chinese meeting dedicated to investment experience exchange in which the guests from China will be actively involved.