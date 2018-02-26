Astana Innovations Challenge 2018: Smart City to start operating this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With support from the Astana City Administration and Mayor of the capital Aset Issekeshev, Astana Innovations JSC launched Astana Innovations Challenge 2018 startup marathon aimed at implementing the Smart City concept and solving the topical city issues, Kazinform cites the company's media office.





The first hackathon started with an open dialogue on "Honest dialogue and point-based solutions to problems". Deputy Prime Minister and Chief Digital Officer of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev, Deputy Mayor and Chief Digital Officer of Astana Malik Bekturov, Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev, as well as all major players in the country's digitalization market, took part in it.





The general partner of the Open Data Hackathon is the Information Systems Directorate of Kazakhtelecom JSC.





Mayor Asset Issekeshev underlined the importance of involving the city dwellers in tackling the technology issues of the city and pointed out the directions of the modernization of housing and utility sector and public transport.





The winners of the Hackathon contest shared KZT 1 million from Microsoft Kazakhstan, KZT 500,000 special prize from Here Technologies company, and Astana Mayor's special prize - a trip to Skolkovo Foundation, Moscow.





It is noteworthy to mention that the Open Data Hackathon was organized within the framework of Astana Innovations' strategy to create a smart city in 2018. It was MOST business incubator that has been the principal partner of the startup marathon since 2017. The business incubator supports startup projects, arranges an accelerator program for the winners and participants of the project, and assists in attracting investments for startup projects.













