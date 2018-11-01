Astana International Exchange launching post-trade infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana International Exchange (AIX) is pleased to confirm its readiness to launch its post-trade market services provided by Avenir Technology Limited (Avenir Technology), Kazinform has learnt from AIX's press service.

Post-trading infrastructure is provided by Avenir Technology, a global supplier of post-trade solutions. The five-year deal covers both Central Security Depository (CSD) and Registry instances of the Avenir suite. AIX just finished the roll-out of the Production version of the Avenir applications. All ten AIX CSD Participants are connected to the Avenir platform, which also offers integrated SWIFT messaging capabilities. Extensive testing has been carried out, including three full loop dress rehearsals involving all market participants, as well as third party UAT conducted by Exactpro.

Tim Bennett, CEO of AIX, commented: "The Astana International Exchange will be an efficient, globally supported exchange platform for both Kazakhstan and the neighbouring countries. To ensure safe and reliable post-trading infrastructure we needed a professional provider of sophisticated technologies that could be tailored to meet our requirements. We are glad that in partnership with an experienced supplier of technologies for exchanges we are ready to start operations on AIX."

Avenir was founded in 2014, providing a range of financial market infrastructure solutions and operating with a growing number of clients located in both mature and emerging markets across the globe.

Martyn Bain, co-founder and director of Avenir, said: "Over the last four years, we have been working extensively in emerging markets across the globe to provide them with next generation financial market infrastructure solutions. We are delighted to have been awarded these contracts in Kazakhstan, adding to our existing portfolio of business."

Reference:

AIFC. The AIFC was established on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. In December 2015 President Nazarbayev approved the Constitutional Statute "On the Astana International Financial Centre" (AIFC). The aim of the AIFC is to establish a leading international centre for financial services. The objectives of the AIFC are to attract investment into the economy through the establishment of an attractive environment for investment in financial services, develop local capital markets, ensuring their integration with the international capital markets. www.aifc.kz

AIX. Astana International Exchange (AIX) was formed in 2018 as part of the development of the Astana International Financial Centre, AIFC. AIX's shareholders include AIFC, Goldman Sachs, Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Silk Road Fund and NASDAQ, which also provides AIXs trading platform. www.aix.kz

Avenir Technology is a global developer of post-trade Financial Market Infrastructure solutions. Supported by an agile and hugely experienced team, founders and senior staff alike all have significant levels of industry knowledge, having previously managed the set-up, establishment and operation of market infrastructures. Avenir builds easy to use technology and advise market operators and market participants alike how best to manage risk, handle settlement and record securities market transactions beyond the point of trading. Clients are located across the globe, including Vietnam, the UK and New Zealand. A number of other projects are also in progress. www.avenir-technology.com