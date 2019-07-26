Astana International Financial Center, Bank CenterCredit sign MoU on API development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Bank CenterCredit (BCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint development of the BCC open financial platform (Platform) based on OpenAPI technologies and allowing potential partners to integrate with the bank and create new innovative services, AIFC press service says.

The memorandum also contains provisions on the interaction of structures in the use of the Platform by AIFC participants, the development of innovative laboratories, the provision of mentoring support to fintech startups participating in acceleration and incubation programs, and joint workshops.

«We are ready for a productive cooperation with Bank CenterCredit in the development of OpenAPI technology. It will expand the capabilities of market participants in the creation of new innovative products. It is important to acquaint the financial sector players with this technology, since its application will have a great impact on the market,» - said Chief Development Officer of AIFC, Kairat Kaliyev.

«We highly appreciate the cooperation with the Astana International Financial Centre. The development of open financial platforms is one of the priority areas for the development of BCC. We are among the first Kazakhstani second-tier banks who are implementing this complex, high-tech, but very promising project, which will significantly simplify access to the Bank's services to both existing and potential partners and customers. Currently, this service is functionally expanded in accordance with the needs and tasks of the AIFC and its residents. We are convinced that cooperation with the AIFC will be mutually beneficial and will certainly bring results,» -said Ruslan Vladimirov, Deputy Chairman of the BCC Board.

