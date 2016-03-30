Astana International Financial Center forges close links with foreign partners - Dossayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana International Financial Center has entered into cooperation with three large international financial centers, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev announced Wednesday.

"The Astana International Financial Center began to cooperate with the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Great Britain's the CityUK and the Qatar Financial Center," Minister Dossayev revealed at the press conference themed "Practical implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" at the Central Communications Service in Astana.