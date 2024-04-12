EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:15, 12 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana International Forum Discussed at OECD

    OECD
    Photo: MFA RK

    Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Paris Askar Abdrakhmanov met with Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Fabrizia Lapecorella, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 

    The parties exchanged views on the current cooperation and plans, as well as a number of issues of the implementation of the Organisation’s recommendations in the field of tax administration, the statistical system and participation of Kazakhstan in OECD’s working bodies.

    Fabrizia Lapecorella, noting the relevance of Kazakhstan’s meaningful contribution to the global agenda, confirmed the intention of the OECD to ensure its delegation’s active participation in the Astana International Forum to be held on June 13-14, 2024.

    In his turn, Ambassador Abdrakhmanov, expressing appreciation for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives, familiarized the OECD leadership with the political and socio economic reforms carried out in the country.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close and constructive cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

    Adlet Seilkhanov
