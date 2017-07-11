Astana International Marathon to be held during EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The SCO and CICA International Marathon (aka Astana International Marathon) will be one of the highlights of the upcoming SCO Day at Astana EXPO-2017 on August 27.

The official presentation of the SCO and CICA International Marathon was held on July 10 in Beijing and its live broadcast was watched by over one million people.



In his remarks at the presentation, SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov noted that the Astana International Marathon will carry great traditions of the first SCO marathon held in the Chinese city of Kunming. It is worth mentioning that the first marathon brought together over 16,000 athletes from 23 countries.



Yelsiyar Kanagatov, Chairman of the Sports Affairs and Physical Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the marathon, claimed both the Government of Kazakhstan and Astana authorities had done a lot to prepare the marathon. He also added that the SCO and CICA International Marathon will be one of the key sports events scheduled during Astana EXPO-2017.



To learn more about the marathon or register, please visit the official website of the Astana International Marathon at http://www.sco-marathon.com/ launched on July 9.