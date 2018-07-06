Astana is a bright example of modern city: Ilham Aliyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev notes that Astana has become the new symbol of independent Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"Astana is a bright example of construction of a modern and successful city. It's architectural and infrastructure solutions are aligned, but every time I visit Astana I get surprised by new projects, new architectural solutions and new directions in itsdevelopment. It is a comfortable city. It is obvious that Kazakhstani authorities treat its development carefully," the Azerbaijani President says in a documentary made by Yerlan Bekkhozhin, The Capital of the Great Steppe.



According to Ilham Aliyev, 20 years ago Kazakhstan's economic potential was far from what it is right now. It was a time of large-scale economic reforms. And the initiative to move the capital city required bravery and wisdom.



"But the time has proved it was a very good decision. Because the modern megapolis has appeared," Aliyev adds.



Astana's development, in his words, created thousands of new workplaces.



"Despite heavy spending, the decision to move the capital city has paid off. The city was built with big love and respect. If the authorities set the goal to build a new symbol of Kazakhstan, they have achieved it successfully," Aliyev says in conclusion.