Astana is the cradle of new SCO family, says Secretary-General

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - In the run-up to the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Qingdao, China, SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov gave a high appraisal of last year's summit held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

"Astana is the cradle of a new family of the SCO, i.e. by the accession of new members [India and Pakistan]. Surely, preparations for the SCO Summit in Astana were very important for us as we worked on virtually all fronts including the preparation of a Memorandum of the Obligations of the new SCO Member States. It is worth mentioning that India and Pakistan were accepted as observers in 2005 in Astana, and it was in Astana where they gained the status of full members of the SCO 12 years later. In other words, Astana acted as the start of the renewed train of the SCO, which with eight comfortable carriages is now rapidly leaving for the future," he told a briefing for Chinese and Kazakh reporters, answering Kazinform's question.

The diplomat recalled that for the first time in history the SCO capital, which was Astana in 2017, was presented at the SCO Headquarters during Kazakhstan's presidency in the Organisation.

According to him, within a short period, Astana has become the center of the largest international events in almost all respects.

"Astana plays a very serious, responsible role in the Syria peace settlement," he said, adding that the voice of Astana is of great importance not only in the Security Council but also in the world and regional affairs, in the SCO.

The Secretary-General underlined that for the first time ever the SCO was represented at the EXPO, which was held in Astana in 2017.

"In the communiqué following the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Sochi, the Organisation Member States highly appreciated the SCO participation in the Astana Expo 2017. This was the first experience, now we continue it, and the SCO will again be represented with a large pavilion at the Beijing Expo 2019. Therefore, Astana played a very important role in promoting the SCO through Expo. In the estimation of Kazakhstan, the SCO Day at Expo was the most fascinating, the longest-running, the most massive in terms of the number of participants," he said, recalling the SCO Marathon and concert program, as well as the anti-drug campaign held in 2017 at the Kazakhstan Stadium with the participation of about 6,000 young people.

At the press conference, Mr. Alimov expressed appreciation to the top Chinese media, Kazinform International News Agency and Khabar 24 TV Channel having correspondent offices in Beijing, for active coverage of the SCO marathons and other events within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.