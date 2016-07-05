Astana is the diamond of Kazakhstan, miracle of Central Asia - Cheng Gopin

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Special Commissioner for the fight against terrorism and the security of the People's Republic of China Mr. Cheng Gopin has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Day of the Capital.

"I congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on the Capital Day. Leader of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was born on the same day. Under his leadership Kazakhstan has become a sustainable, strong and authoritative Central Asian country in the international arena. Despite the fact that Astana is a young capital, it has turned into the diamond of Kazakhstan and the miracle of the entire Central Asia," Mr. Cheng Gopin told Kazakhstani journalists.



The Chinese official stressed that he had seen Astana growing into the capital during his tenure as the Chinese ambassador in Kazakhstan.



"Today Astana is the mirror of Kazakhstan's development. I wish your country to achieve greater heights under the far-sighted leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev. I would like to note that Astana will host the EXPO event next year. I am confident that the Kazakh side will invited President of China Xi Jinping to the official opening ceremony. I once again congratulate all Kazakhstanis on the Capital Day and wish them happiness and good health," he added.