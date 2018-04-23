Astana IT Hub invites young IT experts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev told today about development of the country's own innovation ecosystem.

"We strive to build up our own innovation system taking into account developed human potential. We work a lot in this direction. The President of Kazakhstan has charged to form the Astana IT Hub. We set to create necessary conditions in order to attract young IT experts such as free office, accommodation, advanced tech infrastructure. We will open a programming school to teach and let students work there," Zhumagaliyev said.



As stated there, programs for those having interesting IT ideas and projects were launched in February.



"We invite IT classes and IT centres to join Astana IT Hub platforms for further development of own IT projects," he added.



