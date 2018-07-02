Astana joins United Smart Cities program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana has received an official letter on its accession to the United Smart Cities program that is jointly initiated by UNECE and other industrial partners.

"Being partners in the ITU smart sustainable cities, we are glad to hand you a letter on Astana accession to the smart sustainable cities and KPI implementation of smart cities," head of Russian Carbon Fund Alexey Shadrin told the Forum of Silk Road Mayors.



The letter was handed to head of Astana Innovations Alisher Abdykadyrov.



The United Smart Cities program aims to examine the concept of a smart city in different geographical contexts, develop and establish Smart City indicators, establish partnership and cooperation for action, promote exchange of best practices and knowledge transfer on sustainable urban development, including "smart cities" and scale up the concept of smart cities and create a multiplier effect.