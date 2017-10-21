Astana jump ahead of Spartak in UEFA club ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 4-1 win over Maccabi in the group stage of the Europa League allowed the Blue and Yellows to improve their position in the UEFA club rankings, Sports.kz reports.

With a coefficient of 20.125, the Kazakh squad jumped from the 99th place in September to 88th in this month's rankings, ahead of German RB Leipzig, Russian Spartak, and French Nice.

Astana's group-stage opponents occupy the 22nd (Villarreal), 140th (Slavia), and 75th (Maccabi) lines, respectively.