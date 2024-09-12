Astana keen to expand cooperation with Prague and Tallinn

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held meetings with the Ambassadors of the Czech Republic and Estonia, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

With Ambassador of Czechia Pavol Šepeľák the full range of issues related to further strengthening the traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Czechia was thoroughly discussed.

The parties expressed a firm commitment to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Regarding the tasks of expanding trade-economic and investment partnerships, the parties emphasized the need to use all available mechanisms, including the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Industrial, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue in line with the commitments made during the official visit of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to Kazakhstan in April 2023, as well as during the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czechia Jan Lipavsky on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in September 2023.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko expressed interest in enhancing cooperation with Czech companies that are successful in fields such as energy, transportation, mechanical engineering and agriculture.

Welcoming the newly appointed Ambassador of Estonia to Kazakhstan Jaap Ora, the Deputy Minister noted with satisfaction the state of Kazakh-Estonian relations, which are developing in the spirit of friendship and trusting dialogue.

The parties drew attention to the significant potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation, especially in the areas of green energy and technology, ecology, education and innovation.

Furthermore, the parties expressed their readiness to continue close bilateral and multilateral cooperation and also discussed the schedule of upcoming events, including the preparation of visits at the highest and high levels.

The Ambassador of Estonia expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and affirmed his commitment to making every effort to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Roman Vassilenko wished him high achievements in his new diplomatic position.

The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic in 2023 increased by 48% and amounted to 627 million US dollars (exports of Kazakhstan – 147.7 million, imports of Kazakhstan – 479.3 million). For January-July 2024, trade turnover amounted to 317.3 million US dollars.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Estonia in 2023 increased by 29% and amounted to 157.5 million US dollars (exports of Kazakhstan – 78.1 million, imports of Kazakhstan – 79.4 million). For January-July 2024, mutual trade amounted to 50.3 million US dollars.