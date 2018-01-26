Astana launches new security platforms - expert

BAKU. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. and talks with U.S. President Donald J. Trump demonstrated Astana and Washington's mutual interest in the development of bilateral relations, believes Azerbaijani political expert Tofik Abbassov.

"The results of the talks illustrated Kazakhstan's growing geopolitical and geo-economical role in the world. Astana is relentless in its efforts to diversify integration processes, develop new security platforms, and take steps towards its partners," Abbassov told Kazinform correspondent.



"While launching new innovative programs in the country, President Nazarbayev shows an example of gradual national development and sustainable use of country's national and intellectual wealth," the political expert noted.



According to Tofik Abbassov, positive outcomes of the Astana process in the settlement of the Syrian conflict have had positive impact on the situation in the Middle East.



"The fact that Kazakhstan now chairs the UN Security Council is no coincidence," Abbassov added.